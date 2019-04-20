Dr. Harold Akin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Akin, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Akin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Akin works at
Locations
-
1
Cornea Consultants of Nashville503 Highland Ter Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 890-0860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akin?
He's the Best ! Enuff said.
About Dr. Harold Akin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1386736494
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akin works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Akin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.