Dr. Harold Adelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Adelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Adelman works at
Locations
Harold F. Adelman, MD, PLLC3008 Dawn Dr Ste 103, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 943-4585Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Scott & White Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adelman is exceptionally good at helping patients. He listens in a compassionate way, will ask good questions in a non-judgmental, caring way that leads to good help. He has special gifts and knowledge for this profession.
About Dr. Harold Adelman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelman.
