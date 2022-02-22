Dr. Harneet Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harneet Walia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harneet Walia, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Walia works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
2
Pinecrest13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harneet Walia, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659510618
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Case Western Reserve University
- St. Elizabeth Health Center, Humility of Mary Health Partners
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walia works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.
