Dr. Harmony Abejuela, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-0920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I drive my child from north of Boston to the Braintree office of Harvard-Vanguard for Dr. Abejuela. Dealing with 93 South and the backed up traffic is completely worth it for the benefits my child has experienced under Dr. Abejuela's care. She is warm and kind, while at the same time she is smart and extremely professional. She is completely booked up for months in advance for a reason - she is that excellent.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Abejuela accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abejuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abejuela speaks Tagalog.
