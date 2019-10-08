Dr. Harmohinder Kochar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kochar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harmohinder Kochar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harmohinder Kochar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kochar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greater Heights & Memorial Pulmonary & Sleep1631 North Loop W Ste 600, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 863-0902
-
2
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital1635 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 867-3394
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kochar?
Dr Kochar is an excellent pulmonologist. I have been a patient of his for 13 years now. He is kind, caring, and knowledgeable. I would recommend him to anyone. The reviews that say he is not on time may be true once in awhile, but I'm sure that's because he is taking care of someone in great need at that time. I will always wait for him because he cares.
About Dr. Harmohinder Kochar, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1720086002
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kochar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kochar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kochar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kochar works at
Dr. Kochar speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kochar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kochar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kochar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kochar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.