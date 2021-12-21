Dr. Harminder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harminder Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harminder Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Digestive Diseases and Cary Endoscopy Center PC1120 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (252) 744-5681
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I first met Dr.Singh shortly after I was admitted to the hospital for a bilary condition. He went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable with my condition and answered any questions I asked no matter what. Dr. Singh performed two surgeries and did an amazing job with them and the after care. He sent me to another specialist when my condition was not changing as it should. I have spent a couple of months with them and now being sent back to Dr.Singh to overlook my bilary stricture with steroids. I am so glad that I am going back because I felt as if Dr. Singh actually cared about finding an answer for me. Thank you
About Dr. Harminder Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1497757256
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.