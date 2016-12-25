Overview

Dr. Harminder Mallik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Mallik works at Beacon Behavioral Hospital - New Orleans in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.