Dr. Harminder Mallik, MD

Psychiatry
3 (8)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harminder Mallik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Mallik works at Beacon Behavioral Hospital - New Orleans in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Beacon Behavioral Hospital - New Orleans
    14500 Hayne Blvd Ste 200, New Orleans, LA 70128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 210-0460
  2. 2
    Ross A Gallo M. D. LLC
    1539 Jackson Ave Ste 220, New Orleans, LA 70130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 592-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 25, 2016
    Dr. Mallik took time to listen to me, and I appreciated that he considered a variety of treatment options, and involved me in the decision-making process. It was clear that he was knowledgeable, and his confidence was comforting.
    New Orleans, LA — Dec 25, 2016
    About Dr. Harminder Mallik, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336209238
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

