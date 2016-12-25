Dr. Mallik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harminder Mallik, MD
Overview
Dr. Harminder Mallik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Mallik works at
Locations
Beacon Behavioral Hospital - New Orleans14500 Hayne Blvd Ste 200, New Orleans, LA 70128 Directions (504) 210-0460
Ross A Gallo M. D. LLC1539 Jackson Ave Ste 220, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 592-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mallik took time to listen to me, and I appreciated that he considered a variety of treatment options, and involved me in the decision-making process. It was clear that he was knowledgeable, and his confidence was comforting.
About Dr. Harminder Mallik, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336209238
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallik has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.