Dr. Harminder Dhaliwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Harminder Dhaliwal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Dhaliwal works at
Locations
Pediatric Family Physicians PA4900 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 691-4100
A1 Kids Doc11751 Alta Vista Rd Ste 102, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 431-3663
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Dhaliwal since my oldest daughter was born 12 years ago, and he's seeing my youngest which is currently 2. He is knowledgeable and doesn't over medicate. The office isn't super fancy or modern but it's nice and the staff is very friendly and accommodating. Im very pleased with his office and care.
About Dr. Harminder Dhaliwal, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1285661140
Education & Certifications
- Punjabi University Patiala
- Royal Hallamshire Hospital
- Med Coll Patiala
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhaliwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhaliwal speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhaliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhaliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.