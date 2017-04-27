Overview

Dr. Harminder Dhaliwal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Dhaliwal works at Pediatric & Family Physicians in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.