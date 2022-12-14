Dr. Harmeshkumar Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harmeshkumar Naik, MD
Overview
Dr. Harmeshkumar Naik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Brownstown19675 Allen Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (888) 734-5322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 246-6000Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with HFH has always been good. You have great staff and doctors.
About Dr. Harmeshkumar Naik, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1255468534
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
