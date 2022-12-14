Overview

Dr. Harmeshkumar Naik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Naik works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI and Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.