Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD
Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They completed their fellowship with U Colo HSC
Western Nephrology8410 Decatur St Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 963-0723
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr Singh since 2018. He is a brilliant Nephrologist. He is extremely kind and caring. I cannot recommend him more highly.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1437140928
- U Colo HSC
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
