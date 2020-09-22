Overview

Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Atlantic Brain & Spine in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.