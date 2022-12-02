Overview

Dr. Harmeet Narula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Narula works at Banner Health Center 14416 W in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.