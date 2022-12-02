Dr. Harmeet Narula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harmeet Narula, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harmeet Narula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Banner Health Center 14416 W14416 W Meeker Blvd Bldg C, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-6960
Banner10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Clean, efficient, dillegent on solving patient problems.
About Dr. Harmeet Narula, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1487679668
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine
