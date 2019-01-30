Dr. Harmeet Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harmeet Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harmeet Gill, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc.3303 E Baseline Rd Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 962-1650
Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 155, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 321-2000
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Harmeet singh gill is owsem dr i known him since 1988 as a person as dr thanks gill shaib
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- St Elizabeth's MC
- University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.