Dr. Harman Kular, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
1 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harman Kular, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Kular works at Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

    Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates
    11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 205, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3935
    Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates
    13219 Dotson Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 430, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 324-8992
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Partial Lung Collapse
Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Harman Kular, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003173550
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
