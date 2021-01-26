Dr. Harman Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harman Bajwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Harman Bajwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Mob6501 Loisdale Ct, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (703) 922-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajwa?
Dr. Bajwa is one of the best doctors I’ve ever been seen by! He’s the type of doctor all patients hope they get. Experienced, knowledgeable, and unbelievably kind. You can tell he genuinely cares about the welfare of each of his patients and wants to do everything he can to help you. I was being tested for a serious, suspected neurological condition and I was very anxious, but his kindness quickly put me at ease before and during my tests. He listened patiently and answered all of my questions in detail. He also kindly explained each step he took during the tests. I was treated with the utmost care and really appreciated it!
About Dr. Harman Bajwa, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1962619122
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Dr. Bajwa speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.