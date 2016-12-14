Overview

Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Lake Success Ophthalmic Associates PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.