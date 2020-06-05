Dr. Harley Dresner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dresner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harley Dresner, MD
Dr. Harley Dresner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
ENT Head & Neck Specialty Ctr401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-8550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Consultants PA1215 Town Centre Dr Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55123 Directions (651) 251-3300
Healthpartners Specialty Center435 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I am 6 months post-op following a septorhinoplasty with Dr. Dresner to address functional and aesthetic concerns of my nose. I had been contemplating this procedure for years but was so nervous that I would end up with a botched result. About 18 months ago I started "interviewing" surgeons to make sure I found the right fit. I met four other surgeons prior to meeting with Dr. Dresner and after our initial consult, I knew he was the right choice. He was very patient and thorough. He was matter-of-fact and straight forward but was very kind and funny. I made four follow-up appointments following our initial consult to discuss my procedure further and ask more questions regarding the surgery. I never once felt rushed or belittled, even though several of my questions had already been discussed! He is double board certified and therefore very skilled at what he does. I cannot put into words how grateful I am for him and all his staff. I am so pleased with the results.
About Dr. Harley Dresner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Dresner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dresner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dresner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dresner has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dresner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresner.
