Overview

Dr. Harleen Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at HAMILTON MEDICAL CENTER in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.