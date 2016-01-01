Dr. Brar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harleen Brar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harleen Brar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ.
Dr. Brar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Med Solutions LLC1031 McBride Ave Ste D209, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 785-3455
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brar?
About Dr. Harleen Brar, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1528177565
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brar works at
Dr. Brar has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brar speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.