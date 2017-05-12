Dr. Harlan Wichelhaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wichelhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harlan Wichelhaus, MD
Overview
Dr. Harlan Wichelhaus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Transitional Life Counseling & Consultation1718 N Amburn Rd Ste B, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 935-1988
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, so happy I came. He come to introduce himself and gives you time to speak very noble. He made me feel so comfortable. Thank you so much, we need doctors like him.
About Dr. Harlan Wichelhaus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wichelhaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wichelhaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wichelhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wichelhaus works at
Dr. Wichelhaus has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wichelhaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wichelhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wichelhaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wichelhaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wichelhaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.