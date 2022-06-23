Dr. Harlan Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harlan Starr, MD
Overview
Dr. Harlan Starr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Starr works at
Locations
Georgia Hand Shoulder and Elbow2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-3522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Hand Shoulder and Elbow790 Church St NE Ste 500, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 795-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to answer your questions. Very caring and professional. Excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Harlan Starr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477712669
Education & Certifications
- The Curtis National Hand Center
- Emory University
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
