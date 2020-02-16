Overview

Dr. Harlan Rich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Rich works at Dr. Sean Fine, MD in Riverside, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.