Overview

Dr. Harlan Daubert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Daubert works at OrthoCarolina Kernersville in Kernersville, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.