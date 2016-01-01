Dr. Harjyot Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harjyot Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Harjyot Sandhu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College, Amritsar (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Locations
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-5600
Northwestern Medical Group-Vernon Hills Endocrinology870 N Milwaukee Ave Fl 2, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 535-7647
Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center7435 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 774-8000TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harjyot Sandhu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MacNeal Hospital
- Government Medical College, Amritsar (India)
