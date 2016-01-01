Overview

Dr. Harjyot Sandhu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College, Amritsar (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.