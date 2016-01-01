See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Harjot Singh, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harjot Singh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Infectious Diseases in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine - Infectious Diseases
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Acne
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brain Abscess
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cryptococcosis
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Infectious Diseases
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sepsis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Harjot Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497892624
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harjot Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Infectious Diseases in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

