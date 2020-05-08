See All Psychiatrists in Folsom, CA
Dr. Harjot Sekhon, MD

Psychiatry
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harjot Sekhon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sekhon works at Sekhon Psychiatric Associates in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sekhon Psychiatric Associates
    193 Blue Ravine Rd Ste 220, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 473-2235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Harjot Sekhon, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1801003926
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Residency
    • Broadmoor Hospital
    Internship
    • Hillingdon Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Guru Nanak Dev University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harjot Sekhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sekhon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sekhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sekhon works at Sekhon Psychiatric Associates in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sekhon’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekhon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekhon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

