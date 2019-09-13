Dr. Harjot Maan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harjot Maan, MD
Dr. Harjot Maan, MD is a Dermatologist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School.
Sutter N Advnced Der/Laser Center350 Del Norte Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 671-4182
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Outstanding!!!! He is a doctor who truly cares about his patients! He is confident and very knowledgeable. Hi bedside manner is incredible! I would highly recommend him to anyone! He is by far the best doctor I have ever seen. He exceeds by far any other specialist. You can tell he truly loves what he is doing and really cares!!
About Dr. Harjot Maan, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1093004566
- University Of California San Francisco Med Ctr
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Yale University
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Maan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Skin Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.