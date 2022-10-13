Overview

Dr. Harjit Taggar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kendall Park, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Taggar works at United Dental Group in Kendall Park, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.