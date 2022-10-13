Dr. Harjit Taggar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taggar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harjit Taggar, DDS
Overview
Dr. Harjit Taggar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kendall Park, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Taggar works at
Locations
-
1
United Dental Group3250 State Route 27 Ste 103, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (732) 940-8800
-
2
Ace Dental LLC35-37 Progress St Ste A6, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 940-8800Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taggar?
Excellent experience as always. Dr. Taggar has provided dental services to my family for over last 10 years. He is very patient and explains the issues, and is also very thorough.
About Dr. Harjit Taggar, DDS
- Dentistry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1114950268
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taggar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taggar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taggar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taggar speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Taggar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taggar.
