Dr. Harjit Bhogal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhogal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harjit Bhogal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harjit Bhogal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Bhogal works at
Locations
-
1
Independent Associates PC7605 Forest Ave Ste 211B, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6793
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhogal?
She is excellent, very thorough and caring!
About Dr. Harjit Bhogal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346472503
Education & Certifications
- KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhogal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhogal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhogal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhogal works at
Dr. Bhogal has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhogal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhogal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhogal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhogal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhogal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.