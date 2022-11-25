Dr. Harjit Athwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harjit Athwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Harjit Athwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Whiting, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
SightMD NJ Whiting550 Route 530 Ste 19, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 350-3344
SightMD NJ Toms River 14 Mule Road14 Mule Rd Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-0900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and staff were very professional and kind. Will only visit Dr. Harry from now on when it comes to my eyes. Wonderful experience with the whole office!!
About Dr. Harjit Athwal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Indian, Punjabi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- NJ Med Sch
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Rutgers University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Athwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Athwal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Athwal works at
Dr. Athwal has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Athwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Athwal speaks Hindi, Indian, Punjabi and Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Athwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.