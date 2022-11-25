Overview

Dr. Harjit Athwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Whiting, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Athwal works at SightMD NJ Whiting in Whiting, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.