Overview

Dr. Harjinder Grewal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Grewal works at Bayhealth Cardiology Consultants in Dover, DE with other offices in Smyrna, DE and Milford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.