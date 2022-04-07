Dr. Harjinder Chowdhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harjinder Chowdhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harjinder Chowdhary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Day Kimball Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Backus Outpatient Care Center12 Case St Ste 212, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 859-9123
- Backus Hospital
- Day Kimball Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went for my first visit with Dr. Chowdhary the other day. What a wonderful DR and person. He listened to everything I had to say and understood my issues. I wish all of my Dr.'s were like him!!! It takes awhile to get in, but he is worth the wait. Very empathetic, compassionate person.
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- University Ct Hlth Ctr
- Morristown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chowdhary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhary has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.