Overview

Dr. Harjinder Chowdhary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Day Kimball Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chowdhary works at New England Rheumatology in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.