Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harjasleen Walia, MD
Overview
Dr. Harjasleen Walia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Walia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Walia & Walia2440 Samaritan Dr Ste 2, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 706-5500
-
2
Tripta Sachdev M.D.2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 840, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-2164Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walia?
Dr. Walia was excellent. She was friendly, kind, made me feel comfortable, listened to everything I had to say, and took all of my concerns into consideration when seeing me for the severe migraine headaches I've been experiencing. I would definitely go back to her & I recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Harjasleen Walia, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1356786495
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walia accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walia works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.