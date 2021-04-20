See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Haritha Potluri, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4 (21)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Haritha Potluri, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Newyork-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center

Dr. Potluri works at Comprehensive Lung Care LLC in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, LLC
    81 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 719-2222
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Lung Care
    491 Amwell Rd Ste 201, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 719-2222
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cor Pulmonale Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diffuse Panbronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Legionnaires' Disease Chevron Icon
Loffler's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis - Granuloma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Haritha Potluri, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1225074701
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newyork-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    • St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Potluri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Potluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Potluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potluri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.