Dr. Haritha Potluri, MD
Dr. Haritha Potluri, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Newyork-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center
University Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, LLC81 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 719-2222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Comprehensive Lung Care491 Amwell Rd Ste 201, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (732) 719-2222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Haritha Potluri, is incredible. Not only has she taken great care, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment address our problems. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming her patient. She explained everything to me in a very clear manner. The staff was always helpful and kind. Highly recommended. Thanks
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
- Newyork-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Potluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potluri speaks Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Potluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.