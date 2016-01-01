Dr. Haritha Chelimilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chelimilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haritha Chelimilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haritha Chelimilla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Chelimilla works at
Locations
Parkway Endoscopy Center488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 111, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Haritha Chelimilla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1528235892
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
