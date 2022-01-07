Dr. Haritha Bellam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haritha Bellam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haritha Bellam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Big Bend Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital, Pecos County Memorial Hospital, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho, Reeves County Hospital District, Scenic Mountain Medical Center and Ward Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bellam works at
Locations
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation-legends Park Medical Office Bldg5615 Deauville Ste 240, Midland, TX 79706 Directions (432) 221-5560
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Big Bend Regional Medical Center
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Pecos County Memorial Hospital
- Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho
- Reeves County Hospital District
- Scenic Mountain Medical Center
- Ward Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellam?
The services that I receive from Dr. Bellam is excellent! Dr. Bellam is knowledgeable and informative...I immediately felt at ease. Dr. Bellam and the staff are friendly and ensure that I am properly informed about my health and care. I highly recommend becoming her patient.
About Dr. Haritha Bellam, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1770883191
Education & Certifications
- CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellam works at
Dr. Bellam has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.