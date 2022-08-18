Overview

Dr. Haritha Alla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Mountains Community Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Alla works at Dwight Goddard Inc in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.