Dr. Haritha Alla, MD
Overview
Dr. Haritha Alla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Mountains Community Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Our Family Medical Group Inc9190 Haven Ave Ste 102, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 581-6732
Inland Center Medical Group8330 Red Oak St Ste 101, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 987-2528
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountains Community Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alla is intelligent but she doesn't have time to answer patients questions.
About Dr. Haritha Alla, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Osmania Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alla has seen patients for Hypotension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alla.
