Dr. Harish Seethamraju, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Seethamraju works at Mount Sinai National Jewish Respiratory Institute in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Interstitial Lung Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.