Overview

Dr. Harish Rawal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Hillsdale Hospital.



Dr. Rawal works at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.