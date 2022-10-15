See All Ophthalmologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Harish Raja, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (89)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Harish Raja, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Dr. Raja works at MedEye Associates in South Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    MedEye Associates - Miami Office
    5858 Sw 68th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    MedEye Associates - Doral Office
    8250 NW 27th St, Doral, FL 33122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    MedEye Associates - Homestead Office
    925 NE 30th Ter, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-8588
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Blepharitis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Blepharitis
Senile Cataracts

Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
BlephEx™ for Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Great doctor, that cares about his patients. I will recommend Dr Rajas if you're looking for a ophthalmologists. Thank you Dr Rajas and staff!!
    — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harish Raja, MD
    About Dr. Harish Raja, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811251853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uc San Diego Cornea & Refractive Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine - Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine - Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

