Dr. Harish Ponnuru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Ponnuru works at Total Primary Care in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.