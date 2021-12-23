See All Neurologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Harish Patel, MD

Neurology
2.5 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Harish Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with HOWARD UNIVERSITY

Dr. Patel works at West Coast Neurology in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    West Coast Neurology
    6449 38th Ave N Ste B3, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-7323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Aneurysm
Anxiety Attack
Arthritis
Astrocytoma
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood
Benign Positional Vertigo
Blurred Vision
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma)
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease
Depressive Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Dizziness
Elbow Pain
Fibromyalgia
Hand Pain
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Medulloblastoma
Memory Disorders
Memory Loss
Migrainous Vertigo
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Musculoskeletal Pain
Myasthenia Gravis
Neck Pain
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Pain
Neurological Injuries
Neuromuscular Diseases
Neuropathy
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Neuritis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Schwannoma
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Pain
Sleep Apnea
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Wrist Pain
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • inHealth
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • The Wellness Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health and Wellness Network
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Dec 23, 2021
    Thank you! Great doctor great staff
    Katherine — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Harish Patel, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Bosnian, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1093818460
    Education & Certifications

    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at West Coast Neurology in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel speaks Bosnian, Hindi and Spanish.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

