Dr. Harish Nirujogi, MB BS

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harish Nirujogi, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.

Dr. Nirujogi works at ST ELIZABETH PHYSICIANS in Florence, KY with other offices in Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    St. Elizabeth Florence
    4900 Houston Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 212-4625
  2. 2
    St Elizabeth Physicians General and Vascular
    20 Medical Village Dr Ste 132, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 578-5880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Wound Repair
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I got my doctor's mixed up and had to correct my review. Dr. Nirujogi did a wonderful job on my Son's cyst. All aspects of the care given was professional and concluded in the complete healing of the ailment. We highly recommend Dr. Nirujogi!
    Patients Mother — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Harish Nirujogi, MB BS

    General Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English
    1134350721
    Education & Certifications

    University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirujogi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nirujogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nirujogi has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nirujogi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nirujogi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nirujogi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nirujogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nirujogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.