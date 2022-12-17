Dr. Nirujogi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harish Nirujogi, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harish Nirujogi, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Locations
-
1
St. Elizabeth Florence4900 Houston Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 212-4625
-
2
St Elizabeth Physicians General and Vascular20 Medical Village Dr Ste 132, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 578-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I got my doctor's mixed up and had to correct my review. Dr. Nirujogi did a wonderful job on my Son's cyst. All aspects of the care given was professional and concluded in the complete healing of the ailment. We highly recommend Dr. Nirujogi!
About Dr. Harish Nirujogi, MB BS
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1134350721
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nirujogi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nirujogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nirujogi has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nirujogi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nirujogi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nirujogi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nirujogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nirujogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.