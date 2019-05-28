Dr. Harish Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harish Murthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harish Murthy, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ca Pac Med Ctr
Dr. Murthy works at
Locations
BASS Medical Group2520 Samaritan Dr Ste 104B, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Saint Louise Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murthy is great he takes his time he explains things and makes sure you understand. The only problem is he has a lot of patients and not enough time to see them all.
About Dr. Harish Murthy, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Kannada and Telugu
- 1922074061
Education & Certifications
- Ca Pac Med Ctr
- Ca Pacific M C Pacific
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murthy speaks Kannada and Telugu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.