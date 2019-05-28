See All Cardiologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Harish Murthy, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Harish Murthy, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ca Pac Med Ctr

Dr. Murthy works at BASS Medical Group in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BASS Medical Group
    2520 Samaritan Dr Ste 104B, San Jose, CA 95124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Saint Louise Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 28, 2019
    Dr. Murthy is great he takes his time he explains things and makes sure you understand. The only problem is he has a lot of patients and not enough time to see them all.
    MM in G town, CA — May 28, 2019
    About Dr. Harish Murthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Kannada and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ca Pac Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ca Pacific M C Pacific
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harish Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Murthy works at BASS Medical Group in San Jose, CA.

    Dr. Murthy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

