Dr. Harish Kher, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Harish Kher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harish Kher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Locations
1
Doctors & Physicians Lab601 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 257-4777
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.Kher for awhile for my anxiety. Dr. Kher is awesome. He has taught me how to control my anxiety. He has made a complete change in me. My anxiety was so bad I used to get chest pains, Thanks to Dr. Kher I know and am still learning how to control my anxiety. I owe it all to Dr. Kher. I have been with Dr.Kher for a few years and continuing to go to him. Thank you Dr. Kher.
About Dr. Harish Kher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164504924
Education & Certifications
- Child and Adolescent Psychiatry..Univ.Of Florida College Of Medicine,Gainesville,Fl.
- Univ. Of Florida College Of Medicine. Gainesville,Fl. Adult Psychiatry
- M.A Med.College,Univ. Of Delhi,India
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Univ. Of Delhi,India
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kher speaks Hindi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.