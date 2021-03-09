Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harish Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harish Goyal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala.
Dr. Goyal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harish Goyal MD2110 Gallows Rd Ste D, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 592-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goyal?
Initial appointment went really well. Felt like I could openly talk about my health history and symptoms without judgment. He listened to my concerns, asked good questions, and worked with me to create a plan. I appreciate how simple accessing his teletherapy appointments in, and how he scheduled my next appointment right there. Very professional and personable.
About Dr. Harish Goyal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1558517391
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Government Medical College Patiala
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal works at
Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goyal speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.