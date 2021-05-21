See All Cardiologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Harish Chandra, MD

Cardiology
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harish Chandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Chandra works at Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants
    1201 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 280, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 361-2922
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Mary Washington Hospital - Ob Hospitalist Group
    1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 741-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  3. 3
    Office
    1201 Sam Blvd # 280, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 361-2922
  4. 4
    Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants
    4604 SPOTSYLVANIA PKWY, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 322-4550
  5. 5
    Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants
    125 Hospital Center Blvd, Stafford, VA 22554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 361-2922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging

Treatment frequency



Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Sinus Bradycardia
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiac Imaging
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Autonomic Disorders
Benign Tumor
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Tumors, Benign
Heart Tumors, Malignant
High Cholesterol
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Impella Device
Limb Swelling
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Angiograms
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Artery Disease
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Secondary Hypertension
Systemic Vasculitis
Thrombosis
Unstable Angina
Vascular Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 21, 2021
    I think he is a fantastic doctor. He really exerts himself because he loves doing medicine. If somebody needs a cath he is there day and night. My parents were doctors and that constantly covering emergent care is hard on a person. He has my utmost respect for his dedication to the health of the community. On top of that, he saved my life. He was there at 6 AM when I needed him and I wasn’t even an existing patient. I meet people in the Dr Chandra saved my life club frequently.
    Little fish — May 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Harish Chandra, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harish Chandra, MD.

    About Dr. Harish Chandra, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720079247
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • William Beaumont Hosptial, Royal Oak, Mi
    Residency
    • University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
    Internship
    • UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
    Undergraduate School
    • MS U/Baroda Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harish Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandra has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
