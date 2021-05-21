Dr. Harish Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harish Chandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harish Chandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Chandra works at
Locations
1
Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants1201 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 280, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 361-2922Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
2
Mary Washington Hospital - Ob Hospitalist Group1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 741-1100Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
3
Office1201 Sam Blvd # 280, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 361-2922
4
Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants4604 SPOTSYLVANIA PKWY, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 322-4550
5
Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants125 Hospital Center Blvd, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 361-2922
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I think he is a fantastic doctor. He really exerts himself because he loves doing medicine. If somebody needs a cath he is there day and night. My parents were doctors and that constantly covering emergent care is hard on a person. He has my utmost respect for his dedication to the health of the community. On top of that, he saved my life. He was there at 6 AM when I needed him and I wasn’t even an existing patient. I meet people in the Dr Chandra saved my life club frequently.
About Dr. Harish Chandra, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1720079247
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hosptial, Royal Oak, Mi
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- MS U/Baroda Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandra works at
Dr. Chandra has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chandra speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.