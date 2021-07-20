Dr. Chandna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harish Chandna, MD
Overview
Dr. Harish Chandna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville, Cuero Regional Hospital and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Chandna works at
Locations
Dakshesh-kumar Parikh P A2104 Patterson Dr, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 580-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chandra was very personable and patient, as well as very thorough.
About Dr. Harish Chandna, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013928688
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandna works at
Dr. Chandna has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Unstable Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.