Dr. Harish Badhey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harish Badhey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest Fp-Nc Bapt Hosp
Dr. Badhey works at
Locations
Spine Team Texas- Alliance10900 Founders Way Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 442-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt, courteous analysis of my problem and plan of action.
About Dr. Harish Badhey, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1902193840
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Fp-Nc Bapt Hosp
- Rush University Medical Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
