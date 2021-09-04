Overview

Dr. Harish Babu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Babu works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.